Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 834,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 99,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INO. StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

