Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,812 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,532 shares of company stock worth $15,889,581. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.