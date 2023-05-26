Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,673.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SKX opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.