Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $196.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

