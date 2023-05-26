Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $662,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,277.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

