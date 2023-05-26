Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 41,315.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $57,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,427. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $124,398 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $9.76 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $333.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

