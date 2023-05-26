Citigroup Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $105.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

