Citigroup Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. Cowen lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

