Citigroup Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

