Citigroup Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ryanair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ryanair by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Ryanair Trading Up 3.3 %

Ryanair Profile

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.