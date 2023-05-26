Citigroup Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

