Citigroup Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ryder System by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

