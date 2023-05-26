Citigroup Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.54 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

