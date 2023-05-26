Citigroup Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

