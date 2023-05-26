Citigroup Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 102,574 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

