Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

