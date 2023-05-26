Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 36.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FirstService by 34.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $151.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

