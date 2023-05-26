Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,878,000. Bizma Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suzano by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Suzano by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 35.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

