Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

