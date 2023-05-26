Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $223.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

