Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Upwork by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,583 shares of company stock valued at $542,941 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Stock Down 6.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of UPWK opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.