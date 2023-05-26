Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

