Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,076 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,095 shares of company stock worth $4,929,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

