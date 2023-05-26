Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,417 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

EVERTEC Price Performance

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,142 shares of company stock worth $3,409,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.