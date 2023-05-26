Citigroup Inc. Sells 246,218 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 422,595 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 3,048.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 292,114 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LBTYK opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

