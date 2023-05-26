Citigroup Inc. Sells 35,155 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Embraer by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Up 2.4 %

ERJ stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -477.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Embraer Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.