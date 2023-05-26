Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,718 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KB. Bank of America reduced their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB opened at $36.34 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile



KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

