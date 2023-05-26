Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,466 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 518.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 765,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FOX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $4,170,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

