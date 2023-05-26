Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,000 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.58.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

