Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,835 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

