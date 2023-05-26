Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,932 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,349,000 after purchasing an additional 538,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 80,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

SKT stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

