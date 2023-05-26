Citigroup Inc. Sells 55,320 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

