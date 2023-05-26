Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,790 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

