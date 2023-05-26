Citigroup Inc. Sells 75,812 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

