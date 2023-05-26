Citigroup Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $153.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $152,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,891.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $152,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,891.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,547 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

