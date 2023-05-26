Citigroup Inc. Sells 98,135 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in News by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $18.23 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

