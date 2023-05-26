Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.