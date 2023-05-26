Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading 0.9% Higher

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). Approximately 29,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 228,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.35).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.25. The firm has a market cap of £75.09 million and a PE ratio of -1,400.00.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Power Hydrogen news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy bought 24,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,889.80 ($6,081.84). 81.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

