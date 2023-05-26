Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 4,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Clean TeQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.
About Clean TeQ
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
