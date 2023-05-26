Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,470 in the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

