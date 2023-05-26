Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

