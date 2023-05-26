Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Shares Up 1.9%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.66. 27,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 10,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. ( NASDAQ:CDRO Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

