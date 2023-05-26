Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Shares Up 1.9%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.66. 27,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 10,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg
About Codere Online Luxembourg
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.