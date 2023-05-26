Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

