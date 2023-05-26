Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

