Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGDDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $14.56 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

