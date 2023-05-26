Comparing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piedmont Lithium pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus price target of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.69%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21%

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Piedmont Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

