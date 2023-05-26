Comparing FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLJ Group and Boston Omaha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.74 $115.28 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $81.23 million 7.48 $7.14 million ($0.42) -46.19

FLJ Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha -14.23% -2.43% -1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FLJ Group and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FLJ Group and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.14%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of FLJ Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FLJ Group has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats FLJ Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

