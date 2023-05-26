Comparing ProFrac (ACDC) and Its Competitors

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 214 1192 2148 85 2.58

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.49%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.79%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProFrac and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 4.77 ProFrac Competitors $2.89 billion $219.65 million -3.89

ProFrac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 4.36% -0.67% 7.17%

Summary

ProFrac peers beat ProFrac on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.