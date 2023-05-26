Condor Capital Management Purchases 102 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

MSFT opened at $325.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $326.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.