Contrasting Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -10.58% -4.83% -4.11% Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 12 10 0 2.45 Kanzhun 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $23.90, suggesting a potential upside of 70.35%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Pinterest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.80 billion 5.79 -$96.05 million ($0.45) -52.76 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.04 $15.55 million $0.05 280.60

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Pinterest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

